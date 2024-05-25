Next Article

Over 90 of his wickets have come in T20Is (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Haris Rauf completes 250 wickets in T20 cricket: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:03 pm May 25, 202408:03 pm

What's the story Star Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf accomplished yet another milestone, completing 250 wickets in T20 cricket. The speed merchant accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in the second T20I versus England at Edgbaston. Among Pakistan internationals, he became the 10th player to get the mark. Over 90 (92) of his wickets have come in T20Is. Rauf claimed 2/34 versus England.

Information

Rauf shines against England

Rauf, who made a return from injury, claimed 2/34 from his four overs. He broke a 71-run stand by dismissing Will Jacks (37). Rauf then got the dangerous Jos Buttler, who scored 84.

Stats

250 scalps for Rauf

Rauf, who made his T20 debut in 2018, took 189 games to accomplish 250 scalps (251). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf averages 22.57 and his economy rate is 8.26. Wahab Riaz (413), Sohail Tanvir (389), Shahid Afridi (247), Mohammad Amir (330), Imad Wasim (318), Shadab Khan (309), Yasir Arafat (281), Saeed Ajmal (271), and Azhar Mahmood (258) are the other Pakistan players with this milestone.

Stats

Rauf only behind Afridi and Shadab

Rauf, who made his international debut in January 2020, owns 92 wickets at 21.70 (ER: 8.21). The tally includes three four-wicket hauls with 4/18 being his best figures in the format. He is now only behind Shadab (107) and Shahid Afridi (98) in terms of T20I wickets among Pakistan internationals. Shaheen Afridi is the next bowler to claim 90-plus scalps (91).

Information

66 scalps in PSL

The 30-year-old owns 66 wickets in 57 Pakistan Super League (PSL) games at an economy of 9.10. 36 of his scalps have come in 22 Big Bash League (BBL) games with his economy being 7.75.