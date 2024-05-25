Next Article

2nd T20I, Shaheen Afridi shines with 3/36 versus England: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:01 pm May 25, 202411:01 pm

What's the story Pakistan cricket team pacer Shaheen Afridi was brilliant with the ball as he claimed 3/36 from his four overs against England in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Shaheen was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers as England managed 183/7 in 20 overs, riding on Jos Buttler's 84. Shaheen is enjoying a strong run of form and that was evident again.

Numbers

Fourth Pakistan bowler with 90-plus T20I scalps

Playing his 65th T20I, Shaheen has raced to 91 wickets at an average of 20.14. He is now the fourth Pakistan bowler to claim 90-plus scalps in T20Is after Shadab Khan (107), Shahid Afridi (97) and Haris Rauf (92). As per ESPNcricinfo, Shaheen owns 11 scalps from nine matches against England at 21.81. In 28 away matches (home of opposition), he has 38 scalps.

Bowling

Three wickets for Shaheen

Shaheen started poorly and was punished duly by Phil Salt and Jos Buttler. In the 15th over, he was drilled by Jonny Bairstow. However, Shaheen had the last laugh as he got Bairstow's wicket with a slower short ball. In the 19th over, Shaheen picked two wickets in the form of Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan.

Summary

Pakistan lose the match by 23 runs

England lost Salt early on before Buttler and Will Jacks steadied the ship with a key partnership. Bairstow came in and added quality runs alongside Buttler. Pakistan did well to restrict England to 183/7. Besides Shaheen and Haris Rauf, spinner Imad Wasim did well (2/19). Pakistan lost both their openers early on and never really threatened once Babar Azam fell. They folded for 160.