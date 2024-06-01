Next Article

Dwayne Bravo tops this list

T20 World Cup: Decoding the top wicket-takers for West Indies

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:00 pm Jun 01, 202401:00 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the Caribbean and USA is set to begin on June 1. Co-hosts West Indies will fancy their chances this time as they have named a strong squad with Rovman Powell being the captain. Over the years, their star-studded line-ups have troubled the greatest sides. Here are the WI bowlers with the most T20 WC wickets.

#4

Ravi Rampaul - 17 scalps

Veteran pacer Ravi Rampaul made a significant mark for West Indies in the white-ball format. He could swing the new ball besides unleashing his variations toward the end. Across 15 games in the T20 WC, Rampaul claimed 17 wickets at a slightly high economy rate of 8.71. 3/16 read his best figures in the tournament.

#3

Andre Russell - 18 scalps

Primarily known for his big-hitting, Andre Russell has also been impressive with the ball in white-ball cricket. The star pacer has claimed 18 wickets across 22 matches in the tournament as his economy rate reads 8.68. With the bat, he has clobbered 158 runs in the T20 WC at a fine strike rate of 139.82.

#2

Samuel Badree - 24 scalps

Former leg-spinner Samuel Badree also left a significant mark at the mega competition. Badree would restrict the flow of runs in the powerplay overs besides scalping key wickets. He overall claimed 24 wickets across 15 matches in the tournament as his best figures read 4/15. His economy of 5.52 is the best among bowlers with at least 21 T20 WC wickets.

#1

Dwayne Bravo - 27 scalps

One of the finest all-rounders in T20 history, Dwayne Bravo took 27 wickets for WI across 34 matches in the mega competition. The medium pacer, who primarily operated in the death overs, had an economy of 8.81. 4/38 are his best figures in the tourney, Bravo's tally also includes 530 T20 WC runs at a strike rate of 126.79.