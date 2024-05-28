Next Article

England claimed a 116-run win over Afghanistan in Colombo in 2012

Reliving England's biggest wins in T20 World Cup

What's the story The 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and USA will be underway on June 1. England will begin their campaign with the game against Scotland at the Kensington Oval on June 4. The Englishmen, who beat Pakistan in the 2022 final, would want to defend their crown. Here are their biggest T20 World Cup wins in terms of runs.

116 runs vs Afghanistan, Colombo, 2012

England have claimed a solitary victory by over 100 runs in T20 World Cup history. It came against Afghanistan in the 2012 edition in Colombo. England racked up a mammoth 196/5, riding on Luke Wright's unbeaten 99(55). Later, England let only Gulbadin Naib scored in double figures (44) as the Afghans perished for 80. Four England bowlers took two wickets.

50 runs vs Zimbabwe, Cape Town, 2007

In the inaugural T20 World Cup edition (2007), England secured a 50-run win over Zimbabwe in Cape Town. The flamboyant Kevin Pietersen smashed a 37-ball 79 as England gave Zimbabwe a 189-run target (188/9). Elton Chigumbura took four wickets for Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe later managed 138/7 despite a 74-run opening stand. England's Dimitri Mascarenhas starred with a three-fer.

48 runs vs Pakistan, The Oval, 2009

England tamed Pakistan in home conditions in the 2009 World Cup fixture at The Oval. The Men in Green, despite having a formidable bowling attack, conceded 185/5. Pietersen once against hammered a 38-ball 58. Pakistan were restricted to 137/7, with skipper Younis Khan returning unbeaten (46*). Stuart Broad took three wickets, while Luke Wright starred with his all-round performance.

39 runs vs South Africa, Bridgetown, 2010

Pietersen played a part in another big win for England, this time against South Africa in 2010 in Bridgetown. England smashed 168/7 after electing to bat first. Craig Kieswetter (41) and Pietersen (53) added 94 runs after opener Michael Lumb fell in the first over. Ryan Sidebottom later took three wickets as the Proteas perished for 129 in 19 overs.