Next Article

Three teams have been bowled out for sub-100 totals against India

Presenting lowest totals against India in T20 World Cup

By Parth Dhall 06:35 pm May 28, 202406:35 pm

What's the story India have embarked on their journey to the Caribbean and USA for the impending ICC T20 World Cup, June 1. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign with the match against Ireland on June 5. Over the years, India have claimed some ground-breaking victories in the tournament. They have restricted as many as three sides to a sub-100 total in the tournament.

England

England: 80 vs India, Colombo, 2012

India claimed their biggest T20 World Cup win in 2012 against England. They racked up 170/4 on a spin-friendly Colombo track, riding on Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 55. England were later dismantled for a mere 80, with Harbhajan Singh hammering them with a four-wicket haul. The star off-spinner took four wickets for just 12 runs in four overs in his comeback match.

Australia

Australia: 86 vs India, Mirpur, 2014

Australia suffered a similar defeat to India in the 2014 T20 World Cup edition in Mirpur. They were bowled out for 86 while chasing 160. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin powered India to a 73-run win after taking four wickets. Ashwin conceded just 11 runs in 3.2 overs before getting adjudged the Player of the Match. Yuvraj Singh slammed a 43-ball 60 for India.

Scotland

Scotland: 85 vs India, Dubai, 2021

In 2021, Scotland became only the third side to get dismantled for a sub-100 total against India in the T20 World Cup. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each as Scotland managed 85 in Dubai. Jasprit Bumrah also snapped up two wickets. India later chased it down in 6.3 overs, with KL Rahul hammering a 19-ball 50.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan: 115/8 vs India, Gros Islet, 2010

India claimed a one-sided win against Afghanistan in the 2010 T20 World Cup in Gros Islet. Only two Afghan batters scored in double figures as they were restricted to 115/8 in 20 overs. Ashish Nehra took three wickets for India. India later chased down the total in 14.5 overs. While Murali Vijay smashed 48, Yuvraj and Mahendra Singh Dhoni got India home.