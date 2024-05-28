Next Article

Lendl Simmons has a strike-rate of 139.09 against India in the T20 World Cup

Batters with most runs against India in T20 World Cup

By Parth Dhall 06:15 pm May 28, 2024

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and USA will be underway on June 1. India, the inaugural champions, still await their second title. Over the years, not many batters have gotten away with runs against the Indian bowling attack. Notably, India are yet to concede a century in the tournament. Here are the highest run-scorers against India (T20 WC).

#1

David Warner: 160 runs

Australian opener David Warner is currently the highest run-scorer against India in the T20 World Cup. The Aussie batter has slammed 160 runs from four matches at an average of 53.33 against the Men in Blue. His tally includes a healthy strike-rate of 141.59. Warner has hammered two half-centuries in this regard, with 72 being his best score.

#2

Chris Gayle: 159 runs

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle is just behind Warner with 159 runs. Gayle averages 39.75 in four T20 World Cup games against India. The Universe Boss, known for explosive knocks across formats, had a strike-rate of just 119.54. His tally includes a solitary half-century. He smashed a 66-ball 98 in 2010, the highest individual score against India in T20 World Cup history.

#3

Lendl Simmons: 153 runs

Lendl Simmons ended India's dream of winning a second T20 World Cup title in 2016. He smacked an unbeaten 82 in the semi-final in Mumbai as the Caribbeans chased down 193 to upset to hosts. Simmons overall has the third-most runs against India in the T20 World Cup. He owns 153 runs from three games at a strike-rate of 139.09.

#4

Shane Watson: 145 runs

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is one of only three players with multiple half-centuries against India in the T20 World Cup, the other being Gayle and Faf du Plessis. Watson owns 145 runs from four games against India at a remarkable strike-rate of 154.25. Notably, no other Australian player has more than 100 runs in this regard.