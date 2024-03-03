Next Article

Hazlewood is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing WTC cycle (Source: X/@ICC)

Josh Hazlewood surpasses 100 WTC wickets: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:35 pm Mar 03, 2024

What's the story Veteran Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has completed 100 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship. He accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in the recently concluded Test series opener against New Zealand in Wellington. The right-arm pacer claimed two wickets apiece in both innings as the Aussies claimed a 172-run triumph. Here we look at his stats.

Spells

Crucial spells from Hazlewood

Hazlewood touched the 100-wicket mark in WTC by dismissing Rachin Ravindra for a duck. The dangerous-looking Glenn Phillips (71) was his other victim in NZ's first innings as he finished with 2/55 in 12 overs. He claimed 2/20 in 9.4 overs in the fourth innings, having dismissed Daryl Mitchell (38) and Matt Henry (14).

Tally

Fourth Australian to accomplish the milestone

The veteran pacer became the fourth Aussie bowler to accomplish 100 WTC wickets as he joined Pat Cummins (170), Mitchell Starc (143), and Nathan Lyon (184). Hazlewood's average of 21.6 is the best among the aforementioned names. Overall, he became the 11th bowler to get the mark. Having played 25 WTC games, Hazlewood has raced to 103 wickets. The tally includes five five-wicket hauls.

Numbers

His run across different WTC cycles

Hazlewood claimed 48 wickets across 11 Tests in the inaugural WTC cycle (2019-21) at 20.54. He scalped three fifers in that period. Fitness issues meant the pacer could play just four games in the 2021-23 cycle. He returned with 10 wickets at 29.7. With 45 wickets across 10 games at 20.93, he is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing 2023-25 cycle (5W: 2).

Test career

Here are his Test numbers

Earlier this year, Hazlewood completed 250 wickets in the longest format. Having played 69 Test matches, he has raced to 267 wickets at an average of 25. While he has claimed 11 fifers in Tests, the pacer also owns 10 four-wicket hauls. Against NZ, he has raced to 27 wickets in seven Tests at 29.37 (5W: 1).

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Cameron Green's 174* helped Australia post 383 while batting first. Matt Henry claimed five wickets. In reply, Lyon's four-fer meant NZ were folded for 179. Glenn Phillips made 71. Phillips claimed his maiden Test fifer as Australia managed 164 in their second outing. Chasing 369 for victory, NZ were bundled out for 196. Lyon took six wickets.