T20 World Cup: Decoding the top run-scorers for West Indies

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:59 pm Jun 01, 202412:59 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will get underway on June 1. West Indies and USA will co-host the mega event. The tracks are expected to be slow in nature and it will be interesting to see how the overseas batters will adapt to the conditions. Meanwhile, here we look at WI batters with the most runs in T20 WC.

Lendl Simmons - 339 runs

Former batter Lendl Simmons made a significant mark in the T20I format. Across 14 matches in the T20 World Cup, the dasher clobbered 339 runs at a decent average of 26.07. His strike rate reads 118.53 as the tally includes two fifties. Notably, he was the hero of WI's triumph over hosts India in the 2016 T20 WC semi-final. He made an unbeaten 82*(51).

Dwayne Bravo - 530 runs

One of the finest all-rounders in T20 history, Dwayne Bravo hammered 530 runs for WI across 34 matches in the mega competition. The batter averaged 21.20 as his strike rate read 126.79. The tally includes a couple of half-centuries as well. The veteran also owns 27 wickets in the mega event at an economy of 8.81.

Marlon Samuels - 530 runs

The man of the finals, Marlon Samuels also clobbered 530 runs across 20 T20 WC matches at an average of 31.17. His strike rate was 115.72 as the tally included four fifties. Notably, he scored match-winning fifties in the finals of two T20 WCs. While he made 78 against Sri Lanka in 2012, Samuels mustered 85* in the 2016 final against England.

Chris Gayle - 965 runs

Universe Boss Chris Gayle slammed 965 runs from 33 T20 WC games at 34.46. He has a strike rate of 142.75. The former WI opener owns nine 50+ scores in the competition. Gayle is also the only player to have scored multiple centuries in the tournament (2). While he owns 63 T20 WC sixes, no other batter owns even 40.