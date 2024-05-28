Next Article

South Africa top this list with five such scores (Source: X/@ICC)

Teams with multiple 200-plus totals in ICC T20 World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:57 pm May 28, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Fans have their eyes on the calendar with the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup being around the corner. The ninth edition of the gala competition will get underway on June 1 with West Indies and USA being the hosts. A total of 20 teams will feature in the competition. Meanwhile, here we present the teams with multiple 200-plus totals in the tournament's history.

#4

West Indies - 2

Chris Gayle made the first-ever T20 WC encounter memorable with a blistering 57-ball 117. The left-handed dasher guided West Indies to 205/6 in Johannesburg. SA, however, chased down the total. WI's other 200-plus total (205/4) came against Australia in the semi-final of the 2012 edition in Colombo. Gayle (75) and Kieron Pollard (38*) were the star performers as WI won by 74 runs.

#3

England - 2

Chasing 219 versus India in the 2007 game in Durban, England managed 200/6 as as Vikram Solanki (41) and Kevin Pietersen (39) played handy knock. Notably, this very game saw Yuvraj Singh smash 6 sixes in an over off Stuart Broad. Meanwhile, the Brits chased down 229 against South Africa in the 2016 game in Mumbai (230/8). Joe Root starred with a 44-ball 83.

#2

India - 2

India posted 210/2 against Afghanistan in the 2021 game in Abu Dhabi. Openers KL Rahul (69) and Rohit Sharma (74) sparkled with stunning knocks. Meanwhile, India's highest total came against England (218/4) in the 2007 edition. Yuvraj, who mustered six maximums in an over, smacked a 16-ball 58. Openers Virender Sehwag (68) and Gautam Gambhir (58) also scored fifties.

#1

South Africa - 5

South Africa have touched the 200-run mark five times. Herschelle Gibbs's 90 helped them chase down 206 versus WI in 2007 (208/2). They posted 211/5 versus Scotland in 2009 thanks to AB de Villiers (79*). Their 229/4 against England in 2016 resulted in a defeat. While they scored 209/5 against Afghanistan in the same year (win), SA managed 205/5 versus Bangladesh in 2022 (win).