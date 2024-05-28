Next Article

England lifted the title in 2022 (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: Notable records from 2022 edition

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:58 pm May 28, 202401:58 pm

What's the story West Indies and USA will co-host the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The ninth edition of the global tournament will get underway on June 1. 20 teams will feature in the competition. Meanwhile, England will enter as defending champions, having tasted glory in 2022. Here we present the notable records from the 2022 edition, which took place in Australia.

Kohli

Kohli becomes the highest run-getter in T20 WC history

Indian ace Virat Kohli displaced Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) as the highest run-scorer in T20 WC history. The former now has 1,141 runs in 27 games at an average of 81.50. Kohli also became the first batter to score 250+ runs in a T20 WC edition thrice (2014, 2016, and 2022). The tournament also saw Kohli become the first player to complete 4,000 T20I runs.

Record

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's stellar partnership record

During the New Zealand vs Pakistan semi-final, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan became the first pair to record three century partnerships in T20 WCs. While the duo added 105 runs against the Black Caps, they recorded scores of 152* and 113 against India and Namibia in 2021, respectively. Their tally of 636 runs is also the highest for any pair in the tournament's history.

Hat-tricks

Two hat-tricks in the tournament

UAE's Karthik Meiyappan became the first associate-team bowler to scalp a hat-trick in T20 WC, against Sri Lanka. Ireland pacer Joshua Little was the other bowler with a hat-trick in the tournament, against NZ. Little's feat made Ireland the only team to have two bowlers with T20 WC hat-tricks. Curtis Campher took four wickets off as many balls against Netherlands in 2021.

POTT

Player of the Tournament - Sam Curran

England's Sam Curran was named both the Player of the Match in the final and the Player of the Tournament. He recorded 3/12 against Pakistan in the summit clash. Overall, the left-arm pacer finished as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in six games. Curran, who conceded runs at 6.41, was the only bowler to claim a five-fer in the tournament, 5/10 vs Afghanistan﻿.

Runs

Most runs - Virat Kohli

Kohli finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer, having scored 296 runs. While his average was just under 100, he struck at 136.41 in the competition. Kohli's tally of four fifties was also the highest in the competition. Netherlands' Max O'Dowd (242), India's Suryakumar Yadav (239), England's Jos Buttler (225), and Sri Lanka 's Kusal Mendis (223) were the others with 220-plus runs.

Wickets

Most wickets - Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga once again finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker, having scalped 15 wickets in eight games. While the Sri Lankan leg-spinner conceded runs at a paltry rate of 6.41, his strike rate was 12.4. Curran and Netherlands's Bas de Leede were the joint-second-highest wicket-takers with 13 scalps apiece. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani is next on the list with 12 scalps.

Records

Here are the other notable records

Kohli became the first player to score 300 runs against a team in T20 WC, 308 vs Pakistan. Rohit Sharma became the most capped player in T20 WC, having played 39 games. Ireland's Campher became the first all-rounder with a fifty and hat-trick in T20 WCs. Scotaland's Michael Jones recorded the highest score by an Associate player in T20 WCs, 86 versus Ireland.

Centurions

Two centurions in the competition

SA's Rilee Rossouw was the first centurion of the competition. He mustered 109 off 56 balls against Bangladesh. The only other century that year came from NZ's Glenn Phillips's blade. He made 104 off 64 balls against SL. Meanwhile, SA's 205/5 against Bangladesh was the highest team total that year. NZ were the only other side to touch the 200-run mark, 200/3 versus Australia.