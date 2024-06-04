Next Article

Presenting the unique T20 WC records of Anrich Nortje

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:18 pm Jun 04, 2024

What's the story South African speedster Anrich Nortje entered the record books with a match-winning spell against Sri Lanka in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter in New York. The senior speedster, who claimed four wickets, conceded the least runs (7) by a bowler in a T20 WC match (Minimum: 4 overs). Let's decode Nortje's unique records in the gala competition.

Best figures for South Africa

Nortje's 4/7 against Sri Lanka are now the best bowling figures for South Africa in the T20 World Cup. He broke his own record of taking 4/10 against Bangladesh in the 2022 edition in Sydney. Overall, this was Nortje's third four-wicket haul in the competition. Former pacer Morne Morkel is the only other SA bowler with multiple four-fers in T20 WCs (2).

Nortje joins Shakib and Ajmal

Nortje's other four-wicket haul came against Pakistan in the 2022 competition, 4/41 in Sydney. The pacer's tally of three four-wicket hauls is the joint-most for any bowler in the competition. He now shares the top spot with Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. Meanwhile, Nortje's tally of 24 T20 WC wickets is the most for a bowler after 11 games.

Best average and economy rate

With this spell, Nortje now has 24 wickets from 11 games. His economy rate of 5.02 is now the best among bowlers with at least six wickets at the event. The pacer's bowling average of 8.54 is also the best in this regard. Notably, Nortje has equaled Morne (24) to become SA's joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Best economy rate in a T20 WC match

Nortje conceded seven runs in the recent game against Sri Lanka. These are the least runs conceded by a bowler in a four-over spell of a T20 WC match. He hence now holds the record of delivering the most economical spell in the competition's history (1.75). The pacer delivered 18 dot balls in the game and didn't concede a single boundary.