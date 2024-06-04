Next Article

Anrich Nortje holds the top two spots (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Decoding the best bowling returns for South Africa

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:15 pm Jun 04, 202401:15 pm

What's the story South African speedster Anrich Nortje ran through Sri Lanka's batting line-up in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The senior speedster now has the best bowling figures for South Africa in T20 WCs (4/7 in 4 overs). Here we decode the best bowling figures for SA in a T20 WC match.

#4

Jacques Kallis - 4/15 versus Zimbabwe, 2012

SA completed a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph over Zimbabwe in the 2012 game against Zimbabwe in Hambantota. Legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis starred with the ball, claiming 4/15 in four overs. While the Morkel brothers destroyed Zimbabwe's top order, Kallis did the damage in the middle and end overs. He dismissed Craig Ervine, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Elton Chigumbura, and Graeme Cremer as Zimbabwe were restricted to 94/8.

#3

Wayne Parnell - 4/23 versus West Indies, 2009

West Indies couldn't get going while chasing 184 against SA in the 2009 T20 WC game at the Oval. Wayne Parnell dented them with the new ball, dismissing both openers Chris Gayle and Andre Fletcher cheaply. The left-arm pacer later sent back Kieron Pollard and Jerome Taylor in the 18th over as WI were restricted to 163/9. Parnell finished with 4/13 (4 overs).

#2

Anrich Nortje - 4/10 versus Bangladesh, 2022

Nortje delivered a stellar spell in the 2022 T20 WC against Bangladesh. The track was a good one as the Proteas side posted 205/5 while batting first. Nortje took the key wickets of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, and Shakib Al Hasan before sending back tail-ender Taskin Ahmed. The pacer returned with 4/10 in four overs as Bangladesh were all out for 101.

#1

Anrich Nortje - 4/7 versus Sri Lanka, 2024

Nortje bettered his own record with his recent spell against SL. The pace merchant, who came in as a third-change bowler, took his first wicket in the form of Kamindu Mendis. He dismissed Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka in successive overs before removing Angelo Mathews. His 4/7 meant SL were folded for 77. South Africa later won by six wickets.