Next Article

Karunaratne averages over 46 in the format (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Dimuth Karunaratne races past 15,000 FC runs: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:54 pm Mar 23, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Veteran Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne has raced past 15,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The southpaw accomplished the milestone during the third innings of the ongoing Test series opener against hosts Bangladesh in Sylhet. Karunaratne entered the contest, requiring 38 runs to get the mark. While he could only manage 17 runs in SL's first innings, Karunaratne reached the landmark in his second outing.

Stats

Sensational stats in FC cricket

Playing his 201st match in FC cricket, Karunaratne has raced past 15,000 runs at an average of over 46. The tally includes 66 fifties and 47 tons with 244 being his best score. While he made his maiden appearance in the format in November 2008, the southpaw received his maiden Test cap four years later, in November 2012.

Record vs BAN

1,000 Test runs vs Bangladesh

During the course of the game, the southpaw also raced past 1,000 Test runs against Bangladesh. He averages over 48 against the opposition as the tally includes three tons and four fifties. Playing his 90th Test match, Karunaratne has raced past 6,780 runs at an average of 41-plus. Besides slamming 35 fifties, he has hammered 16 centuries in Test cricket.

Elite list

Fifth-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka in Test cricket

Karunaratne, who stepped down as SL's Test captain earlier this year, is SL's fifth-highest run-getter in the format. He is only behind players like Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), Mahela Jayawardene (11,814), Angelo Mathews (7,529), and Sanath Jayasuriya (6,973) in terms of Test runs. Among active SL players, only Mathews has scored more runs in this format.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

SL were reeling at 57/5 while batting first before centurions Kamindu Mendis (102) and Dhananjaya de Silva (102) helped them compile 280. Bangladesh could only manage 188 as nightwatchman Taijul Islam (47) was their only batter to score 30-plus. Vishwa Fernando claimed four wickets, helping SL earn a 92-run first-innings lead. SL have lost four wickets inside 65 runs in their second outing.