Mustafizur became the first Bangladesh bowler to claim six wickets in a T20I match (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Mustafizur Rahman smashes these T20I records with 6/10 versus USA

By Rajdeep Saha 01:13 am May 26, 202401:13 am

What's the story Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman made history, claiming figures worth 6/10 versus USA in the third and final T20I at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston. The left-arm pacer, who had an excellent Indian Premier League 2024 season with Chennai Super Kings, showed his mettle as USA managed 104/9 in 20 overs. Bangladesh, who lost the series, earned a consolation victory (108/0).

Records

Massive records for Mustafizur

Mustafizur became the first Bangladesh bowler to claim six wickets in a T20I match. He is also just the sixth bowler from a Full Member nation to claim six wickets. Mustafizur joined the likes of Ajantha Mendis (twice for Sri Lanka, Deepak Chahar (India), Yuzvendra Chahal (India), Obed McCoy (West Indies) and Ashton Agar (Australia).

Information

Mustafizur equals this T20I record of Bangladesh's Shakib

Mustafizur has raced to 120 T20I scalps for Bangladesh at 21.56. He is the second-highest wicket-taker after Shakib Al Hasan (147). Notably, Mustafizur has become the second Bangladesh bowler to own two-plus five-wicket hauls in T20Is after Shakib (2).

Stats

Fourth five-wicket haul for Mustafizur in T20s

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 254th T20, Mustafizur owns 320 wickets at 21.38 (ER: 7.47). This was his fourth five-wicket haul or more in T20s. He also owns six four-wicket hauls. He has equalled Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and former South African stalwart Imran Tahir in terms of five-wicket hauls (4). Only Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Lasith Malinga own more (5).