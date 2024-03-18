Next Article

Mohammad Nabi slams his sixth half-century in T20Is: Key stats

01:31 am Mar 18, 2024

What's the story Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi played a match-defining knock of 59 in the second T20I versus Ireland held in Sharjah. Nabi walked in when his side was suffering 14/4. He shared a pivotal 79-run stand with opener Sediqullah Atal to help his side offer resistance. Nabi was eventually dismissed in the 15th over. Rashid Khan's powerful 25 helped Afghanistan score 152/9 at the end.

A solid knock from Nabi's blade

Nabi showed a lot of composure and tenacity in his 38-ball 59. He smashed six fours and three sixes (SR: 155.26). He rallied well in the recovery and stitched a valiant stand with Atal, who scored 35. Nabi got the much needed boundaries and was the aggressor in this stand. When he was out, the Afghans were 109/6. Benjamin White dismissed Nabi.

Nabi surpasses 500 runs versus Ireland

As per ESPNcricinfo, Nabi raced to 2,103 runs at 23.10. He slammed his sixth half-century. In 25 matches versus Ireland, the veteran all-rounder owns 508 runs at 26.73. He registered his third fifty versus Ireland. In 83 matches across neutral venues, Nabi has 1,412 runs at 21.72. Overall, Nabi smashed his 17th fifty in the 20-over format.

Afghanistan win the match by 10 runs

Afghanistan were off to a poor start and lost four wickets for 14 runs. A massive stand between Atal and Nabi steadied the ship. Nabi and Rashid helped the side surpass 150 runs in the end. For Ireland, Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers. In response, Ireland were off to a strong start but Rashid's heroics thwarted them. Andrew Balbirnie scored 45.