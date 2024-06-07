Next Article

Decoding Babar Azam's knocks against India in T20Is

Jun 07, 2024

What's the story In what is being called the mother of all clashes, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to meet in Match 19 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 9 in New York. Eyes will be on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who recently became the leading run-getter in T20Is. Here we decode his knocks against India in the T20I format.

A match-winning 68* in 2021 T20 WC

Babar is the only captain to have led Pakistan to victory versus India in a World Cup match (ODIs or T20Is). Under his leadership, the Men in Green defeated India by 10 wickets in a 2021 T20 WC match. They chased down 152 in 17.5 overs as Babar led from the front with an unbeaten 68 off 52 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes).

10 in Dubai, 2022

Barring the 68* in the 2021 T20 WC game, Babar has not even touched the 15-run mark against India in any other T20I. He managed a nine-ball 10 against India in the group stage of the 2022 Asia Cup. Babar fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third over as Pakistan were folded for 147 while batting first. India later won by three wickets.

14 in Dubai, 2022

India and Pakistan met once again in the 2022 Asia Cup, this time in the Super 4 stage. Chasing a stiff 182 in Dubai, Pakistan needed a bright start. Though Babar hammered a couple of boundaries early on, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi trapped him in the fourth over. He departed for a 10-ball 14. Nevertheless, Pakistan prevailed by five wickets.

Golden duck in 2022 T20 WC

Arshdeep Singh dismissed Babar for a golden duck in the 2022 T20 WC game in Melbourne. It was a brilliant inswinger from the left-arm pacer as the Pakistan skipper was trapped in front of the wickets. Meanwhile, the duel turned out to be a last-ball thriller as India chased down 160 thanks to a majestic 82* from Virat Kohli.