T20 World Cup, NZ vs AFG: Match Preview and stats

Jun 07, 2024

What's the story New Zealand will kick-start their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Match 14. The Afghan side met Uganda in their opener and recorded a thumping 125-run victory. However, the Kiwis will put up a far tougher fight. Notably, NZ have the knack of shining in ICC events. Here we present the match preview and key stats.

Pitch report and streaming details

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host this Group C affair on June 8 (5:00amIST). Batters have had a hard time at this venue in the ongoing competition. While pacers will get movement early on, spinners can be handy in the middle overs. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+Hotstar for free.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met just once in concluded T20Is before, in the 2021 T20 WC. Chasing 125 in Abu Dhabi, the Kiwis recorded an eight-wicket win, crossing the line in 18.1 overs. Trent Boult starred for the Kiwis, claiming 3/17 in his four overs.

New Zealand to enter as favorites

The Kiwis will head into the game as favorites. Skipper Kane Williamson will play a vital role on the tricky surface. Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult are the bowlers to watch out for. Afghanistan will also back themselves to cross the line. Their openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have been in fine form. Spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be handy.

Here are the probable XIs

New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Here are the key performers

Tim Southee (29 wickets at 21), Boult (25 at 14.64), and Ish Sodhi (25 at 17.76) have done well for NZ in T20 WCs. Daryl Mitchell has accumulated 317 runs at the event at 39.62. Rashid owns 25 wickets in the mega competition at a fine economy rate of 6.16. Afghanistan openers Gurbaz and Zadran added 154 runs in the game against Uganda.

