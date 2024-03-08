Next Article

Babar Azam delivers again, smashes his 32nd PSL fifty: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:08 pm Mar 08, 202409:08 pm

What's the story Babar Azam's brilliance in the ongoing 2024 Pakistan Super League continued as he hammered a superb fifty in match number 25 on Friday. Babar smashed a 30-ball 53 for Peshawar Zalmi against Quetta Gladiators. Notably, Babar scored a 64-run knock in the previous outing against Multan Sultans. Zalmi were 134/4 when Babar was dismissed in the 13th over. We decode his stats.

Another knock of substance from Babar

Babar scored 34 from 19 balls in the powerplay (overs 1-6) as Peshawar Zalmi managed 70/1. With opener Saim Ayub (30), Babar added 46 runs before managing another 47 with Mohammad Haris. He brought up his fifty in the 12th over with the help of two fours. Akeal Hosein trapped him LBW next as Babar tried to play a straight ball across the line.

32nd PSL fifty for Babar

Babar's knock was laced with nine fours and a six. He struck at 176.67. As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar has raced to 3,382 runs from 87 games in the Pakistan Super League at 45.7. He owns a strike rate of 128.1. PSZ skipper Babar struck his 32nd fifty in Pakistan's premier 20-over competition. He also has two centuries.

Only player with 400-plus runs in PSL 2024

In eight matches this season, Babar has 447 runs at a sensational 63.85. He has a strike rate worth 154.67. Notably, this was his fourth fifty of the campaign (100s: 1). Babar is the only player with 400-plus runs this season.

86th fifty in the 20-over format

Babar struck his 86th fifty in the 20-over format. He also owns 11 centuries. His is now three shy of 100 fifty-plus scores (97). Babar has raced to 10,373 runs at an average of over 44. Notably, 3,698 of his runs have come for Pakistan.