India and Pakistan have played seven T20 World Cup games (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

ICC T20 World Cup: Key stats of India versus Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 11:18 pm Jun 06, 202411:18 pm

What's the story India and Pakistan will be facing each other in a crucial Group A clash in Match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The two teams have been involved in mouth-watering duels in the tournament's history and fans would expect another high-profile battle. Here we decode the key T20 WC stats.

Here's the head-to-head record

India and Pakistan have played seven T20 World Cup games. India have won five matches to Pakistan's one (Tied: 1). Overall, the two teams have faced each other 12 T20Is. India have claimed eight wins (L3 Tied1).

India vs PAK: Malik and Kohli are the top scorers

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik is the top scorer for his side against India in T20 World Cups. Malik scored 100 runs from six matches at 20. Virat Kohli has the most runs versus Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. He owns a tally of 308 runs from five matches. Four fifties have flown out from Kohli's blade.

Key bowling stats on offer

The likes of RP Singh and Hardik Pandya have claimed four wickets each for India versus Pakistan. For Pakistan, Mohammad Asif managed five scalps versus Team India at 8.60. Asif's 4/18 versus India is the second-best spell by a bowler in T20 World Cups. He is one of the five bowlers in the tourney's history to claim a four-wicket haul against India.

A century-plus stand against Pakistan

Kohli and Hardik Pandya stitched a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket against Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Only two century-plus stands have been stitched against Pakistan - also Australia's Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell - 113 runs for third wicket in 2014.

Babar-Rizwan floored India with a majestic stand

Four century-plus stands have been recorded against India in the global event. All these stands have been for the first wicket. Notably, Pakistan have one such stand. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shared an unbeaten 152-run stand in 2021, helping Pakistan win.

Other notable batting stats

Kohli's unbeaten 82 (in 2022) in the second-highest individual score by a batter against Pakistan in T20 World Cups. The 35-year-old talisman owns the most number of fifties against Pakistan in the global event (4). Kohli's average of 308 is the best against Pakistan. Rizwan's 79* is the fifth-highest individual score against India at the T20 World Cup.

Kohli and Rohit own 1,000-plus T20 World Cup runs

Kohli is the top scorer in ICC T20 World Cup history. He owns 1,142 runs from 28 games at 76.13. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma became the third batter in the tournament's history with 1,000-plus runs (also Mahela Jayawardene). Rohit has 1,015 runs at 36.25. Kohli owns the most number of T20 World Cup fifties (14). Rohit has 10 fifties.