Sam Curran took 13 wickets in the 2022 T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Most wickets for England in an edition

By Parth Dhall 01:08 am Jun 04, 202401:08 am

What's the story The 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and USA is up and running. England will begin their campaign with the game against Scotland at the Kensington Oval on June 4. The Englishmen, who beat Pakistan in the 2022 final, would want to defend their crown. Here are the English bowlers with most wickets in a T20 WC.

#1

Sam Curran: 13 wickets, 2022

Star all-rounder Sam Curran remains the only England bowler to have taken more than 10 wickets in a T20 World Cup edition. Curran took 13 scalps in 2022, the joint second-most with Netherlands' BFW de Leede. Curran was part of England's title-winning side that defeated Pakistan in the final. The left-arm seamer took three wickets and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2

Ryan Sidebottom: 10 wickets, 2010

In the late 2000s, Ryan Sidebottom emerged as lethal left-arm seamer for England in white-ball cricket. He starred for the Englishmen in the 2010 T20 World Cup, taking 10 wickets from seven games at 16.00. He took two wickets as England defeated arch-rivals Australia to claim their maiden T20 World Cup title. Interestingly, Sidebottom played his last T20I later that year.

#3

Graeme Swann: 10 wickets, 2010

If Sidebottom charged England's pace battery, Graeme Swann led their pack of spinners in the 2010 T20 World Cup. Swann was England's joint-highest wicket-taker in that tournament along with Sidebottom. The former off-spinner snapped up 10 wickets from seven games at an even lower average (14.40). His economy rate in the tournament read 6.54.

#4

David Willey: 10 wickets, 2016

Pacer David Willey remains the only other England bowler to have taken 10 or more wickets in a T20 World Cup edition. Willey was the star of England's 2016 campaign, where they finished as the runners-up. Willey took 10 wickets from six games at a remarkable average of 15.90. His economy rate in the tournament read 7.57.