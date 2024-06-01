Next Article

Mohammad Rizwan owns the second-most runs in a T20 WC series for Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan batters with most runs in a T20 WC edition

By Rajdeep Saha 01:57 am Jun 01, 202401:57 am

What's the story The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be underway on June 1 in the Caribbean and USA. 2009 champions Pakistan have been two-time runners-up in addition to reaching the semi-finals on three occasions. Pakistan exited from the Super 10s in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Several batters have impressed across the previous eight editions. Here are Pakistan batters with most runs in an edition.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam - 303 runs

Babar Azam holds the record for the most runs scored in an ICC T20 World Cup edition for Pakistan. The dasher smashed 303 runs from six matches in the 2021 event held in UAE. Babar averaged 60.60 (SR: 126.25). Babar hit four fifties with the best score of 70. He slammed 28 fours. It's the most by a Pakistan batter in an edition.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan - 281 runs

Mohammad Rizwan had an excellent 2021 T20 World Cup. The wicketkeeper-batter amassed 280 runs from six matches at an average of 70.25. He struck at 127.72. Rizwan hit three fifties with the best score of 79*. Notably, he smoked 23 fours and 12 sixes. His tally of 12 sixes are the most by a Pakistan batter in a T20 World Cup series.

Salman Butt

Salman Butt - 223 runs

Salman Butt scored 223 runs in the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup. He averaged 44.60 across six matches and owned a strike rate of 131.17. He hit two fifties with the best score of 73. Butt smashed 26 fours and four sixes. Pakistan reached the semis that season before being beaten by eventual runners-up Australia.

Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq - 218 runs

The inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup saw Pakistan reach the final as they lost to arch-rivals India. Misbah-ul-Haq stole the show for Pakistan in that campaign. The skipper managed 218 runs from seven matches at 54.50. He struck at 139.74. Misbah hit two fifties with the best score of 66*. He smoked 18 fours and nine sixes.