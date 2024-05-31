Next Article

Tsitsipas overcame Zhang Zhizhen (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

2024 French Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas locks fourth-round spot: Key stats

May 31, 2024

What's the story Men's singles nine number seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has locked a fourth-round spot in the 2024 edition of the French Open on Friday. Tsitsipas overcame Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets. This was another solid performance from the Greek star, who has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros for the sixth successive campaign. Here we present the key stats.

Numbers

63-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Tsitsipas has raced to a 25-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros. He has been a one-time semi-finalist, runner-up and quarter-finalist here in Paris. Overall at Grand Slams, he owns a 63-26 win-loss record. Roland Garros is the first Slam event where the Greek has clocked 25-plus wins. His next best tally is at the Australian Open (24-7). Tsitsipas is 6-1 at Slams this year.

Form

Tsitsipas has reached two final this season

Tsitsipas started the 2024 season with a fourth-round exit at Australian Open. He lost in the semis of the Los Cabos Open. He suffered a quarter-final exit at Mexican Open. At Indian Wells, he was ousted in R16. In Miami, he suffered a R64 exit. Tsitsipas claimed the Monte-Carlo Masters title before losing the Barcelona Open final. In Madrid and Rome, Tsitsipas suffered exits.

Information

A look at the match stats

Tsitsipas dominated the match against Zhizhen. He doled out four aces compared to Zhizhen's two, who also committed one double fault. Tsitsipas clocked an 81% win on the first serve and an 83% win on the second. He converted 5/6 break points.