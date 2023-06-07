Sports

2023 French Open, Beatriz Haddad Maia books semi-final berth: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 07, 2023, 05:20 pm 2 min read

Beatriz Haddad Maia has booked a berth in the last four of the 2023 French Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Beatriz Haddad Maia has booked a berth in the last four of the 2023 French Open after beating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6, 6-1. Jabeur started well and dominated the first set before her Brazilian opponent offered a sheer fight. She claimed the tie-break before gaining momentum in the third set to blow away seventh seed Jabeur. Here are the stats.

Haddad Maia's form in 2023

Haddad Maia suffered a quarter-final exit at Adelaide International 2. She suffered a first-round exit at the Australian Open. In Abu Dhabi, she exited in the semis. In Qatar, she reached the quarters, followed by an R64 exit in Dubai, and successive second-round exits at Indian Wells and Miami. She reached the quarters in Stuttgart and Rome and in between suffered in Madrid (R64).

Key numbers for Haddad Maia

Haddad Maia now has a 19-10 win-loss record in women's singles this season. Haddad Maia has reached the semis for the first time in her career at Grand Slams. Her record at Roland Garros reads as 6-2. Overall, her record at Slams is 12-11. In terms of the head-to-head record versus Jabeur, the tally reads 1-2. She had lost both previous matches.

Here are the match stats

Haddad Maia doled out four aces compared to Jabeur's eight. She committed three double faults to Jabeur's four. Haddad Maia had a 60% win on the first serve and a 56% win on the second. She converted 6/16 break points.

Haddad Maia scripts these records after beating Jabeur

As per Opta, Haddad Maia is now the second Brazilian female player in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final, after Maria Bueno at the 1968 US Open. Haddad Maia is also the first Brazilian male or female to reach a Grand Slam semis since Gustavo Kuerten at Roland Garros in 2001.

Do you know?

Haddad Maia is the first player in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals at the Roland Garros after having won the Round of 32, Round of 16, and quarter-finals after losing the opening set

Haddad Maia scripted these records in her R16 match

As per Opta, Haddad Maia had earlier become the second Brazilian female player in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final, after Bueno - 55 years ago (Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open in 1968). She also clocked the third longest women's singles main draw match in the Open Era at the Roland Garros (3 hours and 51 minutes).