What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League season continues to witness a plethora of batting records. Fans across the globe await such fireworks from batters in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the Caribbean and USA. Notably, Virat Kohli has the highest T20 WC batting average among batters with 10+ appearances. Have a look at the top four batters in this regard.

#1

Virat Kohli (India): 81.50

As mentioned, Indian batter Virat Kohli owns the highest batting average in the T20 World Cup among batters to have played 10+ matches. Kohli, also the highest run-scorer in T20 WC history, averages an astronomical 81.50 in 27 matches. His tally includes 14 half-centuries. Kohli has starred in several memorable encounters for India, having maintained a strike rate of 131.30.

#2

Suryakumar Yadav (India): 56.20

India's Suryakumar Yadav follows Kohli on this list with an average of 56.20. The former has been the nucleus of India's batting line-up in the shortest format. His propensity to hit the ball across the ground stands out. As of now, SKY has slammed 281 runs from 10 T20 WC matches at an incredible strike rate of 181.29.

#3

Michael Hussey (Australia): 54.62

Former batter Michael Hussey was once the backbone of Australia's middle order in white-ball cricket. Also known as 'Mr Cricket', Hussey made headlines with his 24-ball 60* against Pakistan in the 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final. In 21 T20 World Cup matches, the flamboyant left-handed batter averaged 54.62. He went on to score 437 runs at a strike rate of 139.61.

#4

Marcus Stoinis (Australia): 51.50

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis is another Australian who features in the top four. He remains the only other batter (10+ appearances) with an average of over 50 in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed dasher averages 51.50, having smacked 206 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 151.47. Stoinis was part of Australia's side that won the 2021 T20 World Cup.