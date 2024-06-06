Next Article

Hardik Pandya has 11 T20I wickets against Pakistan

How has Hardik Pandya fared against Pakistan in T20Is?

By Parth Dhall 09:16 pm Jun 06, 202409:16 pm

What's the story Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The two teams, which don't engage in bilateral series, have clashed in some enthralling T20 World Cup matches. India would want their all-rounder Hardik Pandya to go all out. Here are his T20I stats and records against them.

Wickets

Joint-most T20I wickets for India against Pakistan

Hardik also owns 11 wickets against Pakistan in T20I cricket. He has an incredible average 12.00, while his economy rate reads 7.54. In the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan, Hardik took 3/30 before smashing a match-winning 40. The match went down to the wire as India chased down 160. Notably, Hardik has the joint-most T20I wickets for India against Pakistan.

Runs

84 runs from six T20I innings

Although Hardik has just 84 runs from six T20I innings against Pakistan, his cameos have been impactful. Hardik's 37-ball 40 in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter stood out. During the match, Hardik became the 10th Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. He also became the first Indian and eighth player overall to score 1,000 runs and take 50 wickets in T20Is.

Information

Hardik's best T20I figures against Pakistan

Hardik's best bowling figures against Pakistan came in the 2016 Asia Cup clash in Mirpur. Pakistan were bowled out for 83, with Hardik taking 3/8. India later had a turbulent start but won in 15.3 overs.

Form

Hardik took three wickets in opener

Before the ongoing T20 World Cup, Hardik was under the scanner for his dip in form during the 2024 Indian Premier League. Under his leadership, the five-time champions finished at the bottom. The star all-rounder bounced back with three-wicket haul in India's opening T20 World Cup encounter against Ireland in New York. He would be raring to go in the impending match against Pakistan.