Next Article

Iga Swiatek has reached the 2024 French Open final (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

Iga Swiatek reaches her fourth French Open final: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:34 pm Jun 06, 202408:34 pm

What's the story Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek has booked a spot in the final of the 2024 edition of the French Open. Swiatek dispatched third seed Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday at Court Philippe-Chatrier. This was another statement win for Swiatek, who is nearing a fourth Roland Garros title. She holds a 3-0 record in finals. We decode the key stats.

Wins

Swiatek is on an 18-match unbeaten run this season

Swiatek has been the World No. 1 since winning the WTA Finals last November. The Pole is coming off back-to-back victories at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome respectively. Swiatek has claimed 19 straight clay wins. She is also on an 18-match unbeaten run. As per WTA, she owns a 44-4 win-loss record in 2024.

Grand Slams

34-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros

Swiatek has raced to a 76-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 34-2 at Roland Garros. In addition to three titles in Paris, Swiatek has reached the quarter-finals and the fourth round before. Swiatek claimed her 20th successive win at Roland Garros. The Pole is a four-time Slam champion (also US Open 2022). Her win-loss record at Slams this year is 8-1.

Details

Match stats and H2H record

Swiatek failed to hit a single ace compared to three from Gauff, who committed four double faults. The Pole clocked 64% win on the first serve and 67% win on the second. She converted 4/7 break points. Swiatek has dominated the show against Gauff on the WTA Tour, extending her win-loss record to 11-1. This was the pair's second meeting this year (also Rome).

Gauff

54-18 win-loss record for Gauff at Grand Slams

Gauff reached the Roland Garros semis for the second time. She is a previous finalist here in Paris, losing to Swiatek in the 2022 final. Here win-loss record at Roland Garros is 20-5. Overall at Grand Slams, Gauff's tally reads 54-18. She won the 2023 US Open which is her lone career Grand Slam tournament win.

Records

Massive records made by Swiatek

As per Opta, Swiatek became the player with the joint-most top-10 wins in women's singles Grand Slam events after their first 10 such meetings in the last 40 years (eight, level with Martina Navratilova). As per WTA, Swiatek is the third player since 2000 to make three consecutive French Open women's singles finals, joining Justine Henin (2005-2007) and Maria Sharapova (2012-2014).

Information

Swiatek enters a unique Roland Garros club

Swiatek became the fifth woman in the Open Era to win 20 consecutive matches at Roland Garros. She joined the likes of Chris Evert (29 straight, 1984-1991), Monica Seles (25, 1990-1996), Justine Henin (24, 2005-2010), and Stefanie Graf (20, 1987-1989).

Do you know?

Second-youngest player to attain this feat

The 23-year-old Swiatek has become second-youngest player in the Open Era to make four French Open finals. She is older only than Graf, who was 20 when she reached her fourth Roland Garros final in 1990.