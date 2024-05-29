Next Article

French Open: Novak Djokovic equals this record of Serena Williams

By Parth Dhall 01:35 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story World number one Novak Djokovic beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert to reach the second round at the 2024 French Open. Herbert perturbed Djokovic in the second set, but the defending champion ended up winning 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4. With this, Djokovic claimed his 367th Grand Slam match-win, now the joint second-most with legend Serena Williams (men or women). Djokovic will next face Roberto Carballes Baena.

Stats

A look at match stats

Djokovic won a total of 103 points, and Herbert claimed 37 winners throughout the match. The latter served seven aces compared to Djokovic's four. The Serb had a win percentage of 84 and 73 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 19 of his 24 net points. Djokovic (18) had less unforced errors than Herbert (31). The latter registered seven double-faults.

Record

Djokovic only behind Roger Federer

As mentioned, Djokovic has equaled Serena's record for winning 367 Grand Slam matches. The latter retired from the tour with the most women's singles major wins. Martina Navratilova remains the only other woman with over 300 major match-wins (306). Among men, Djokovic is only behind Swiss ace Roger Federer, who bid adieu to tennis after winning 369 Grand Slam matches.

Information

Highest win percentage

Djokovic currently has the highest win percentage at Grand Slams among men with at least 200 wins. The Serb, with a win-loss record of 367-49, has a win percentage of 88.22. Djokovic's long-time rival Rafael Nadal follows him with 87.71%.

Titles

24-time Grand Slam champion

Djokovic holds the record for winning the most Grand Slam men's singles titles (24). He broke a tie with Nadal (22) after winning the French Open last year. By winning the 2023 US Open, Djokovic went past Serena's record of bagging 23 major titles. Djokovic now has the joint-most major titles (men or women) with Margaret Court (24).

Information

Joint-most appearances in major quarter-finals

Djokovic and Federer currently have the joint-most appearances in the Grand Slam quarter-finals. The duo has played 58 major quarter-finals as of now. Djokovic can go past Federer in the ongoing Roland Garros.