Indian bowlers with most wickets against Pakistan in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 07:54 pm Jun 06, 202407:54 pm

What's the story India and Pakistan will lock horns in Match 19 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. The battle between Pakistan's bowlers and India's batters will once again renew, more so on the spicy New York deck. However, over the years, Indian bowlers have also made a mark against Pakistan. Here are the Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against them.

#1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 11 wickets

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the record for taking the most wickets against Pakistan in T20I cricket. The right-arm seamer owns 11 wickets from seven encounters at an incredible average of 17.18. He remains the only Indian bowler to have taken a four-wicket haul against the Men in Green in the shortest format. His economy rate in this regard reads 7.26.

#2

Hardik Pandya: 11 wickets

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also owns 11 wickets against Pakistan in T20I cricket. He has an even lower average (12.00), while his economy rate reads 7.54. In the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan, Hardik took 3/30 before smashing a match-winning 40. The match went down to the wire as India chased down 160 on the final ball.

#3

Arshdeep Singh: 6 wickets

Arshdeep Singh has been India's mainstay new-ball bowler in T20I cricket. His left-arm angle blended with pace and swing makes him a standout bowler. Notably, Arshdeep also took three wickets in the 2022 T20 WC India-Pakistan match, include that of Babar Azam. He became the second bowler to dismiss Babar for a first-ball duck in T20Is. Overall, Arshdeep has six T20I wickets against Pakistan.

#4

Irfan Pathan: 6 wickets

Irfan Pathan starred for India's title-winning side in the inaugural T20 World Cup edition in 2007. He took 3/16 against Pakistan in the final, which made the difference. Notably, the former left-arm seamer was adjudged the Player of the Match in Johannesburg. Overall, Irfan took six wickets from three games at 11.00 against Pakistan in T20I cricket.