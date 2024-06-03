Next Article

Anrich Nortje took four wickets for just seven runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: Anrich Nortje records best figures for SA

By Parth Dhall 09:43 pm Jun 03, 202409:43 pm

What's the story Star pacer Anrich Nortje ran through Sri Lanka's batting line-up in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Nortje took four wickets as the Lankans were bowled out for 77 on a pacy track. The senior speedster now has the best bowling figures for South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Spell

Nortje decimates SL in New York

South African seamers ran riot after the Lankans elected to bat. SL lost only one wicket in the Powerplay but managed just 24 runs. Nortje, who came in as a third-change bowler, took his first wicket in the form of Kamindu Mendis. He dismissed Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka in successive overs before removing Angelo Mathews. Nortje conceded seven runs in four overs.

Figures

Nortje breaks his own record

As mentioned, Nortje's 4/7 are now the best bowling figures for South Africa in the T20 World Cup. He broke his own record of taking 4/10 against Bangladesh in the 2022 edition in Sydney. Wayne Parnell (4/13 vs WI, The Oval, 2009) and Jacques Kallis (4/15 vs Zimbabwe, Hambantota, 2012) follow Nortje on this list.

Stats

Joint second-most wickets for SA in T20 WC

Nortje now has 24 wickets from 11 games at an incredible average of 8.54 in the T20 World Cup. His bowling strike-rate and economy rate read 10.20 and 5.02. He equaled Morne Morkel (24) to become SA's joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The duo is only behind the great Dale Steyn, who owns 30 T20 World Cup scalps.

Information

A unique record for Nortje

As per Cricbuzz, Nortje now has the most wickets by a bowler after their first 11 T20 World Cup games. He owns a wicket in each of his 11 games so far. Nortje's tally includes three four-wicket hauls.