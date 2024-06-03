Next Article

Alex de Minaur won 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 after nearly three hours (Image source: X/@rolandgarros)

French Open 2024: Alex de Minaur knocks out Daniil Medvedev

By Parth Dhall 08:53 pm Jun 03, 202408:53 pm

What's the story Australian star Alex de Minaur stunned fifth seed Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 French Open on June 3. The Aussie bounced back after losing the first set and won 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 after nearly three hours in the men's singles fourth-round clash. De Minaur has reached his maiden French Open quarter-final and his second overall at Grand Slams. Here are the key stats.

Stats

A look at match stats

De Minaur won a total of 120 points and 51 winners throughout the match. Both De Minaur and Medvedev served seven aces. The former had a win percentage of 76 and 57 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 28 of his 25 net points. Medvedev (42) had more unforced errors than de Minaur (40). The latter recorded three double-faults.

Quarter-final

Maiden French Open quarter-final appearance

As mentioned, De Minaur has reached his maiden quarter-final at the French Open. He had not past the second round at Roland Garros before the ongoing event. De Minaur's only other Grand Slam quarter-final appearance came at the US Open in 2020. The Australian star is now 7-7 at the French Open and 39-25 at Grand Slams.

Information

First Australian man with this feat

As per Opta, de Minaur has become the first Australian man to reach the singles quarter-final at the French Open since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004. The latter Hewitt finished as the quarter-finalist that year.

Information

De Minaur 3-6 Medvedev

As per ATP, de Minaur improved to 3-6 against Medvedev in head-to-head series. Notably, the latter was unbeaten against de Minaur in their last four meetings. Before this match, de Minaur's last win came in 2022.

Medvedev

Medvedev on clay court

Medvedev's shortcomings on clay courts aren't unknown. The Russian ace has been knocked out in first round at Roland Garros five times. Only once has he reached the French Open quarter-finals. However, he has improved of late. As per Opta, before this match, Medvedev had a win percentage of 76% on clay since 2023 in ATP events compared to 44% between 2016 and 2022.