Next Article

Aryna Sabalenka also played the French Open quarter-final in 2023 (Image source: X/@WTA)

French Open: Aryna Sabalenka reaches her seventh successive major quarter-final

By Parth Dhall 06:30 pm Jun 03, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Second seed Aryna Sabalenka stormed past Emma Navarro to reach the 2024 French Open quarter-final. The Belarusian star claimed a 6-2, 6-3 win in the women's singles fourth-round clash after over an hour. Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set, has qualified for her second Roland Garros quarter-final. Overall, she has made it to her seventh consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final.

Stats

A look at match stats

Sabalenka won a total of 64 points and 36 winners throughout the match. She served seven aces comparted to Navarro's four. The former had a win percentage of 85 and 65 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 11 of her 15 net points. Sabalenka (12) had more unforced errors than Navarro (5). The latter recorded two double-faults.

Quarter-final

Second French Open quarter-final

As mentioned, Sabalenka has qualified for her second French Open quarter-final. The second seed reached this stage for the first time in 2023 when she lost to Karolína Muchova. Notably, the 2024 Australian Open champion has reached at least the quarter-finals at her last seven majors (Australian Open: 2024 and 2023; French Open: 2024 and 2023; Wimbledon: 2023; US Open: 2021-2023).

Information

Youngest player with this record

As per Opta, Sabalenka has become the youngest player to reach seven back-to-back women's singles Grand Slam quarter-finals since Venus Williams (between Wimbledon 2001 and the Australian Open 2003).

Form

Sabalenka 11-0 at Grand Slams in 2024

Sabalenka started the 2024 season by reaching the final at Brisbane International. She then lifted her second successive trophy at the Australian Open. As per Opta, Sabalenka has become the second player in the last two decades to win their opening 11 women's singles Grand Slam matches in successive seasons. She has joined Serena Williams, who attained this feat in 2009 and 2010.