Chris Gayle tops this elite list (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Batters with highest individual scores against South Africa

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:45 pm Jun 03, 202404:45 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and USA is underway. One of the tournament favorites, South Africa will begin their campaign with the game against Sri Lanka on June 3. The Proteas side would want to end their drought for an ICC trophy. Here we look at the batters with the highest individual T20 WC scores against SA.

#4

Lendl Simmons - 77 in 2009

SA reduced West Indies to 2/13 in the 2009 T20 WC game at the Oval. The Men in Maroon were chasing 184 in that duel as they were rescued by Lendl Simmons, who arrived at three. Despite not getting much support from the other end, Simmons batted brilliantly en route to his 50-ball 77 (12 fours, 1 six). However, the Proteas unit prevailed eventually.

#3

Joe Root - 83 in 2016

The 2016 T20 WC encounter between England and South Africa saw records aplenty. Chasing 230 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, England batters put up a solid display. Joe Root, who batted at number four, was brilliant in particular as he put up a batting masterclass. His 44-ball 83 helped England (230/8) cross the line in 19.4 overs. Root smashed six fours and four sixes.

#2

Suresh Raina - 101 in 2010

The 2010 T20 WC saw Suresh Raina become the first batter to slam a T20I ton in West Indies. It was the game against SA and Raina hammered a fiery 101 off just 60 balls in Gros Islet. The southpaw clobbered nine fours and five sixes as India posted 186/5 while batting first before restricting the Proteas side to 172/5.

#1

Chris Gayle - 117 in 2007

The Chris Gayle storm struck South Africa in the opener of the inaugural T20 WC edition in 2007. The southpaw attacked from the outset as the Proteas bowlers looked clueless in Johannesburg. Gayle took 50 balls to reach his hundred and ended up scoring a 57-ball 117 (4s: 7, 6s: 10). His efforts, however, went in vain as SA accomplished the 206-run target.