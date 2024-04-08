Next Article

Romario Shepherd slammed a 10-ball 39* against DC at Wankhede Stadium

Batters with highest strike rates in an IPL match

By Parth Dhall 01:39 pm Apr 08, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Mumbai Indians all-rounder Romario Shepherd entertained the Wankhede with his blistering cameo against Delhi Capitals in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on April 7. The Caribbean dasher slammed a 10-ball 39*, guiding MI to 234/5 in 20 overs. He finished with a strike rate of 390. Take a look at the batters with the highest strike rates in an IPL match.

#1

Romario Shepherd: 390.00 vs DC, IPL 2024

Shepherd stunned the DC bowlers with his blazing cameo in the first innings. He joined Tim David after MI lost Hardik Pandya at 181/5 (17.5). While David slammed 45*(21), Shepherd went berserk in the final over, where he smacked Anrich Nortje for 4 sixes and 2 fours. Shepherd struck at a staggering 390, now the highest in an IPL innings (minimum 10 balls faced).

#2

Pat Cummins: 373.33 vs MI, IPL 2022

Pat Cummins, who is known for his searing spells, played a blazing knock for Kolkata Knight Riders against MI in IPL 2022. Cummins, who was promoted in the batting order, slammed a 15-ball 56*, helping KKR chase 162. He struck at 373.33. He also equaled KL Rahul's record of the fastest IPL fifty (14 balls). However, Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed them a season later (13).

#3

AB de Villiers: 372.72 vs MI, IPL 2015

AB de Villiers was at his destructive best against MI in IPL 2015. Royal Challengers Bangaluru managed just 48/2 in 8.1 overs while chasing 210 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Royal Challengers were soon down to 97/4, but de Villiers inspired hope with an 11-ball 41 (5 fours and 3 sixes). Although RCB lost the match, ABD's strike rate of 372.72 grabbed eyeballs.

#4

Andre Russell: 369.23 vs RCB, IPL 2019

KKR's Andre Russell has been a nightmare for RCB. He gave them one in IPL 2019 encounter in Bengaluru. RCB felt safe after scoring 205/3 and then restricting KKR to 153/5 till the 17th over. In came the Russell Storm that lasted only 13 balls. His unbeaten 48 (1 four and 7 sixes) secured KKR a win out of nowhere.

#5

Chris Gayle: 350.00 vs SRH, IPL 2015

Universe Boss Chris Gayle occupies the fifth spot on this list. He smashed a 10-ball 35 while opening for RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2015 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Gayle, who struck at 350.00, scripted RCB's win along with his opening partner Virat Kohli. Notably, RCB chased down the revised target (DLS) of 83 in just 5.5 overs (one ball remaining).