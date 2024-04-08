Next Article

Krunal finished with 3/11 in four overs (Source: X/@krunalpandya24)

Krunal Pandya claims this unique record for LSG: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:43 am Apr 08, 202405:43 am

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya delivered a match-winning spell against Gujarat Titans in Match 21 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-arm spinner dried up the run flow in the middle overs besides taking three crucial wickets. He finished with 3/11 in four overs to record his best figures in IPL. Here we look at his stats.

Spell

A stunning spell from Krunal

Krunal's brilliance meant LSG went from 54/0 to 80/5. He dismissed the well-set Sai Sudharshan (31) in the eighth over before sending back debut Sharath BR (2) in the very same over. Darshan Nalkande (12) was his final victim of the day. The Titans could not recover thereafter and were folded for 130 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium while chasing 164.

Stats

Best figures for Krunal

As mentioned, 3/11 are now Krunal's best IPL figures as his previous best returns were 3/14 against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2017. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his seventh IPL three-fer and third for LSG. While he has raced to 73 wickets across 117 IPL games (ER: 7.28), 22 of his scalps have come in 33 outings for LSG (ER: 7.00).

Batting numbers

Over 1,500 runs in IPL

Krunal has also made a significant mark with the bat. He boasts 1,562 IPL runs at an average and strike rate of 22 and 134.19, respectively. The tally includes a half-century. Overall in T20 cricket, the southpaw owns 2624 runs and 134 wickets in 188 games (50s: 8, 4W: 2). Before switching to LSG in 2022, Krunal represented Mumbai Indians from 2016 to 2021.

Summary

Here is the match summary

Umesh Yadav struck twice with the new ball before Marcus Stoinis (58) and KL Rahul (33) added 73 runs. Nicholas Pooran (32*) and Ayush Badoni (20) provided the late impetus as LSG finished at 163/5. After a 54-run opening stand, the Titans lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually folded for 130. While Krunal claimed three wickets, Yash Thakur took a solid fifer.