Rashid Khan owns 50 wickets for GT in 37 matches

Rashid Khan completes 50 IPL wickets for GT: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 10:54 pm Apr 04, 2024

What's the story Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has completed 50 wickets for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The GT leg-spinner attained this feat in Match 17 of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Notably, Rashid is the first player with 50 IPL scalps for the Titans. He unlocked this achievement by dismissing Jitesh Sharma. Here are the key stats.

Record

50 IPL scalps in 37 matches

As mentioned, Rashid is the only player with over 50 IPL runs for GT, a franchise that debuted in 2022. He completed 50 scalps in his 37th encounter. Currently, Mohammed Shami (48) and Mohit Sharma (34) are the only other players with over 30 IPL wickets for GT. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid averages 22.36 for GT. His economy rate is 7.61.

Seasons

Joint second-most wickets in IPL 2023

Rashid smashed 19 runs at 22.16 in GT's title-winning campaign in 2022. He had an economy rate of 6.60 that season. Rashid leveled up and snapped up 27 wickets from 17 games at 20.44 last season. He took the joint second-most wickets of the season along with his teammate Mohit. Only Shami (28) was ahead of the duo.

Career

Rashid claimed 93 wickets for SRH

Before joining the Titans in 2022, Rashid was pivotal to Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack. He made his IPL debut in 2017, for SRH. To date, he is SRH's second-highest wicket-taker (93), only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (146). Rashid, who has a knack for outfoxing batters with his vicious deliveries, now has 143 scalps from 113 encouneters at an average of around 21.

Information

Rashid manages 1/40 versus PBKS

Rashid was expensive by his standards as he conceded 40 runs from four overs. He picked up the wicket of Jitesh Sharma in the 16th over. In 14 matches versus Punjab, Rashid raced to 23 scalps at 14.86.