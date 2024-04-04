Next Article

Shubman Gill slams his sixth fifty against Punjab Kings: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:27 pm Apr 04, 202409:27 pm

What's the story Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has become the highest individual scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Gill attained the milestone in match number 17 against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Gill, who has enjoyed batting against Punjab, brought up a score of 89* from 48 balls. His heroics helped GT finish on 199/4 in 20 overs.

1,500 runs

Gill surpasses 1,500 runs for the Titans

Over the course of his knock, former Kolkata Knight Riders batter Gill, surpassed 1,500 runs for the franchise. Notably, he is the only batter with 1,000-plus runs for the 2022 IPL champions. Gill smashed 483 runs at 34.50 in 2022. His strike rate was 132.33 that season. Gill leveled up and compiled a mammoth 890 runs from 17 matches at 59.33 last season.

Stats

Over 2,950 IPL runs for Gill

Playing his 95th IPL match, Gill has surpassed 2,900 runs in the IPL. He owns 2,954 runs at 38.36. With this knock, Gill also surpassed former IPL ace Brendon McCullum (2,880) in terms of IPL runs. Gill clocked his 19th IPL fifty (100s: 3). In 58 matches for KKR, Gill scored 1,417 runs. For GT, Gill has 1,537 runs at 48.03 (50s: 9).

Do you know?

Gill has six fifties versus Punjab

Versus PBKS, Gill has played 12 matches in the IPL. He slammed his sixth fifty against Punjab. Notably, Gill owns 486 runs at 69.42. As per ESPNcricinfo, his strike rate reads 145.50.

Gill

Gill floors PBKS with a series of partnerships

Gill opened the innings for GT and added 29 runs alongside Wriddhiman Saha. He was joined by Kane Williamson and the two added 40 more. Alongside Sai Sudharsan, Gill added a valiant 50-plus stand to keep GT's scorecard ticking. 42 runs were added alongside Vijay Shankar before 35 more were stitched with Rahul Tewatia. Gill's knock had six fours and four sixes (SR: 185.42).