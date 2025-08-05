'Mahavatar Parasuram' begins amid 'Narsimha's ₹100cr breakthrough

The Indian animated film Mahavatar Narsimha has crossed a major milestone by earning ₹100cr worldwide in just 10 days. Directed by Ashwin Kumar and presented by Hombale Films, this success could change the way Indian audiences perceive animated storytelling. In an interview with India Today Digital, Hombale Films co-founder Chaluve Gowda spoke about the film's success and what lies ahead for the Mahavatar franchise.

Upcoming project 'This is just the beginning...' Gowda was ecstatic about the film's success and revealed that Mahavatar Parashuram is already in the works. He said, "This is just the beginning. Mahavatar Parashuram has already begun." The upcoming movie will be the second installment of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, which is presented by Hombale Films—the same production house behind KGF films, Kantara, and Salaar.

Box office triumph 'Mahavatar Narsimha' opened new avenues for Indian animation: Gowda Gowda said, "We're absolutely overwhelmed and humbled by the response. It's incredibly heartening to see audiences—young and old—embrace Mahavatar Narsimha with such passion." He further added that the film's success has opened new avenues for animated films in India, which previously lacked a solid market. "That milestone is a testament to the fact that Indian audiences are ready for stories told in new ways," he said.

New narrative Shifted the narrative around animated films in India Gowda emphasized that Mahavatar Narsimha has helped change the perception of animated films in India. "For a long time, animated films were seen as niche or only for children, but Mahavatar Narsimha has helped shift that narrative." "It shows that animation, when treated with the same cinematic ambition and emotional depth as live-action, can break boundaries."

Team's achievement A win for Indian animation as a whole Gowda said the film's success means everything to them. "Mahavatar Narsimha was not just a film; it was a dream nurtured over years." "Its success validates the faith we had in the story, the medium, and the team behind it. It's a win not just for us but for Indian animation as a whole." He added that there's a deep hunger for authentic, spiritually resonant storytelling.