'Go back': Indian cab driver in Ireland attacked with bottle 

Lakhvir Singh, an Indian cab driver in Ireland , was recently attacked by two young men in Dublin. The incident is the third such attack on Indians in recent days. Singh, who has lived in Ireland for over 23 years and driven a cab for more than a decade, described the assault as unprovoked and said it left him shaken.

Attack aftermath What happened during the attack Singh picked up two passengers from Dublin's north side on a Friday night. When they reached Poppintree, the passengers attacked him with a bottle and fled after shouting, "Go back to your own country." After the attack, Singh was left bleeding and confused. He sought help from nearby residents but received no response before calling emergency services himself.

Rising violence Similar attack on another Indian man While he didn't suffer any grave injuries, he told Dublin Live, "I'm really scared now, and I'm off the road at the moment....It will be very hard to go back. My children are really scared." Singh's attack is part of a disturbing pattern of violence against Indians in Ireland. On July 27, Santosh Yadav, a 32-year-old Indian-origin tech professional, was attacked by six teenagers near his apartment in Dublin. The assault left him with multiple injuries and a fractured cheekbone.

Safety measures Safety advisory for Indians in Ireland The Indian Embassy in Dublin has issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals in light of the recent spate of attacks. The advisory urged citizens to avoid isolated or poorly lit areas and report any suspicious behavior. A dedicated emergency helpline has been set up for distressed Indian citizens, with contact details provided by the embassy.