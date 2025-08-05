Malaysian politicians protest wearing sanitary pads over mouths; sparks outrage
What's the story
A recent political protest in Malaysia has sparked national outrage and brought to light the need to address persistent taboos surrounding women's health. The demonstration was organized by members of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in Negeri Sembilan on Sunday. Members of the party wore sanitary pads over their mouths to protest the appointment of an "outsider" as a state senator.
Protest details
Protesters opposed the appointment of a senator
The protesters opposed the appointment of a senator from Johor to replace a retiring local representative. They said the pads, which were "thick, dense, highly absorbent and soundproof," symbolized the "airtight silence" of the state party committee. However, this protest tactic drew sharp criticism from within the DAP. Senior party members warned it could further entrench menstrual stigma in Malaysia.
Internal rebuke
Women's wing of DAP issued statement
The Kuala Lumpur women's wing of the DAP issued a statement saying, "The menstrual pad is not a tool for personal gain or internal protest." They stressed that menstrual pads represent the lived experiences of millions of women and shouldn't be used for political statements. The All Women's Action Society also condemned the stunt as "nonsensical and deeply regressive."