Malaysian politicians protest wearing sanitary pads over mouths; sparks outrage 

The protesters opposed the appointment of a senator from Johor to replace a retiring local representative. They said the pads, which were "thick, dense, highly absorbent and soundproof," symbolized the "airtight silence" of the state party committee. However, this protest tactic drew sharp criticism from within the DAP. Senior party members warned it could further entrench menstrual stigma in Malaysia.

Internal rebuke

Women's wing of DAP issued statement

The Kuala Lumpur women's wing of the DAP issued a statement saying, "The menstrual pad is not a tool for personal gain or internal protest." They stressed that menstrual pads represent the lived experiences of millions of women and shouldn't be used for political statements. The All Women's Action Society also condemned the stunt as "nonsensical and deeply regressive."