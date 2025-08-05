Porsche Macan gets a limited-run variant in India worth ₹96L

Porsche has expanded its Macan lineup in India by introducing a new limited-run variant, the Macan with Design Package. It costs ₹96.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition comes with several unique accessories that differentiate it from the standard model. The first 30 buyers of this exclusive car will get the Design Package free of cost, while others and existing owners can avail it for an additional ₹7.5 lakh.

Exteriors The SUV gets LED puddle lamps and tinted taillights The Design Package for Macan adds a host of exterior and interior accessories to the standard SUV. The exterior upgrades include LED puddle lamps, a sportier exhaust pipe, colored hub caps for the alloy wheels, and tinted LED taillights. The package also includes the Sports Design Package (worth ₹2.2 lakh), which features body-colored front and rear aprons as well as side skirts.

Inside A look at the interiors On the inside, the Macan with Design Package gets a black gear knob and the Carbon Interior Package (₹2.2 lakh), which gives a carbon-colored finish to the dashboard and doors. However, there are no mechanical changes with this special edition variant. It retains its 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine from the standard Macan, producing 265hp of power and 400Nm of torque.