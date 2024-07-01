In brief Simplifying... In brief Porsche has launched its updated Taycan EV in India, featuring minor exterior tweaks, significant interior upgrades, and an enhanced powertrain.

The revamped interior includes a fully digital display, updated infotainment system, and a new control lever on the steering wheel.

The powertrain, based on an 800V architecture, supports faster charging and offers improved efficiency.

The Taycan 4S and Turbo variants boast impressive specs, with the Turbo model hitting 0-100km/h in just 2.7 seconds.

Porsche Taycan is based on 800V architecture and supports fast charging at up to 320kW

Porsche Taycan EV (facelift) launched in India at ₹1.89 crore

By Mudit Dube 01:58 pm Jul 01, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Porsche has introduced the revamped version of its electric sedan, the Taycan, in India with prices starting at ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom). The updated EV showcases minor exterior and interior modifications, but the most significant enhancements are in the powertrain. Currently, only two variants of the Taycan, namely the 4S and Turbo, are available for purchase in India.

Design updates

Subtle exterior changes mark the Taycan facelift

The new Taycan features subtle exterior modifications. The front of the vehicle now has a new bumper that lends it a definitive width. Porsche asserts that the headlights are new, but changes are so minute they necessitate close scrutiny to discern. The rear also sees minor alterations with a revised bumper and taillight setup, complemented by a 3D Porsche logo.

Interior upgrades

Taycan facelift boasts significant interior revisions

The interior changes in the Taycan facelift are more pronounced than its exterior. The cabin layout remains the same, but the dashboard now features a new screen setup. Drivers will benefit from a fully digital display, an updated infotainment system, and an optional passenger display. The three-spoke steering wheel now includes a control lever for managing various ADAS features, and there's a digital screen on the central console for air conditioning functions.

Powertrain improvements

Enhanced powertrain specifications define Taycan facelift

The most significant changes in the Taycan facelift are seen in its powertrain specifications. The EV is faster and more efficient than their predecessors. It is based on an 800V architecture and supports fast charging at up to 320kW, which is a 50kW increase from the outgoing model. Depending on the Taycan variant, customers can choose between rear- and all-wheel drivetrains.

Variant details

Taycan 4S and Turbo variants showcase impressive specifications

The Taycan 4S and Turbo variants feature impressive technical specifications. The Taycan 4S delivers an output of up to 544hp/695Nm and a range of 474-557km. On the other hand, the Turbo variant offers an output of up to 884hp/890Nm and a range of 557-630km. The Turbo model is the quickest in the range, achieving a speed of 0-100km/h in just 2.7 seconds.