In brief Simplifying... In brief Hero MotoCorp is auctioning off a special Centennial motorcycle, limited to 100 units, exclusively for its employees, associates, and stakeholders.

The bike, built on the Karizma XMR platform, features a lightweight aluminium swingarm, carbon fiber body panels, and a unique exhaust system.

By Mudit Dube 11:51 am Jul 01, 202411:51 am

What's the story Hero MotoCorp, India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has unveiled a collector's edition motorcycle named Centennial. The company announced on Monday that only 100 units of this exclusive model will be available for purchase through an auction. Although the pricing details remain undisclosed, deliveries are scheduled to commence in September this year. The Centennial is designed to honor Brijmohan Lall Munjal, the company's founder and chairman emeritus.

Centennial: A tribute to Hero MotoCorp's legacy

As per reports, the special bike will be auctioned off only to Hero's employees, associates, business partners, and stakeholders. The proceeds from this bike's auction will be used for "the greater good of society." According to HT Auto, Hero MotoCorp is also inviting customers to share stories that highlight their bond with the brand. Selected entries will be rewarded with the exclusive Centennial motorcycle.

Centennial: A masterpiece of performance and craftsmanship

The Centennial motorcycle boasts a lightweight aluminium swingarm and carbon fiber body panels for aerodynamic efficiency. Its features, including handlebars, mounts, triple clamps, and rear-set foot pegs have been specially developed. The bike weighs 158kg and comes equipped with a gas-charged, fully adjustable mono-shock from Wilbers and a 43-mm upside-down front suspension with damping adjustment. It also has a distinct exhaust note from a carbon fiber and titanium exhaust system by Akrapovic.

Centennial edition: A blend of innovation and excellence

The Centennial Edition was first showcased at the Hero World event in January. Built on the Karizma XMR platform, it features carbon fiber bodywork, a solo seat, milled components such as the swingarm and suspension. The motorcycle weighs 5.5kg less than the Karizma XMR due to these modifications."The Centennial is not merely a landmark motorcycle; it is a memoir, written in steel and carbon fiber," said Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp.