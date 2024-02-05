Sporty scooters generally roll on lightweight alloy wheels for better handling characteristics

Sporty scooters for college students: Check out best options

What's the story India is one of the largest scooter markets across the globe. With a large chunk of our population ranging between 16 years and 25 years of age, almost all automakers have been busy introducing performance-focused scooters in recent years. With many offerings available, choosing the right model might become a task. Here's our pick of the top five sporty scooters suitable for collegegoers.

Scooter #1

Honda Dio 110: Price starts at Rs. 70,211

Honda Dio flaunts a headlight-mounted front apron, a wide handlebar, sporty graphics on the side panels, angular mirrors, a single-piece seat, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster. For safety, it gets drum brakes on the front and rear wheels and a combined braking system (CBS). The scooter is backed by a 109.5cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 7.6hp/9Nm.

Scooter #2

Hero Xoom 110: Price begins at Rs. 71,484

Hero Xoom 110 sports an apron-mounted LED headlamp with integrated X-shaped DRL, side-mounted cornering LED lights, 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It has drum brakes on both wheels and a combined braking system for rider safety. It draws power from a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with start/stop technology (8.1hp/8.7Nm).

Scooter #3

TVS Ntorq 125: Price starts at Rs. 84,636

TVS Ntorq 125 sports an LED headlight with DRLs on the apron, a wide handlebar, a side-mounted exhaust, bright paint schemes with attractive graphics, and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster. To ensure rider safety, it gets a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a CBS. The scooter runs on a 124.8cc, three-valve, air-cooled engine that produces 9.25hp/10.5Nm.

Scooter #4

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid: Price begins at Rs. 84,730

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid features an LED headlamp, a tinted fly screen, knuckle guards, a sleek LED taillamp, a Bluetooth-enabled cluster, and designer 12-inch alloy wheels. It has a drum/disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a CBS for better braking performance. It is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine with a hybrid power assist (8hp/10.3Nm).

Scooter #5

Yamaha Aerox 155: Price starts at Rs. 1.47 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 flaunts a dual LED headlamp setup on the apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillight, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and 14-inch alloy wheels. For safety, it gets a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and single-channel ABS. Powering the scooter is a 155cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine from the iconic R15 supersport (14.79hp/13.9Nm).