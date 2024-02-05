Both bikes feature an all-LED lighting setup

How KTM RC 390 fares against Kawasaki Ninja 400

What's the story Austrian motorcycling legend KTM has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the RC 390 globally. The updated bike gets two new color schemes and draws inspiration from the company's Factory Racing team designs. It competes against the 2024 Ninja 400 from Kawasaki in the middleweight supersport category on our shores. Between these two, which one offers more value? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki was responsible for creating the entry-level middleweight supersport segment in India with its Ninja range. However, with the arrival of the KTM RC 390, the Japanese marque witnessed a decline in the popularity of its Ninja 300. To rectify this issue, the bikemaker introduced an updated Ninja 400 in the sub-500cc category.

Design

KTM RC 390 looks more appealing

KTM RC 390 sports a 13.7-liter sharp-looking fuel tank, LED headlight with DRLs, split seats with a bolt-on subframe, a side-slung exhaust, and a full-color TFT instrument console. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 sports dual LED headlights, a raised windscreen, clip-on handlebars, a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section, and an LED taillamp. Both bikes get 17-inch alloy wheels.

Safety

RC 390 gets cornering ABS and traction control

For the safety of the rider, both the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, the former also gets a cornering function for its ABS and a traction control system. RC 390 has inverted front forks, while the Ninja gets telescopic front forks. Both have a mono-shock unit at the rear.

Performance

Both on par in terms of performance

KTM RC 390 is fueled by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. Powering the Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces a maximum power of 44.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. Both mills are linked to a six-speed manual gearbox. However, the former gets a quick-shifter.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the KTM RC 390 can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 3.18 lakh. On the other hand, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 will set you back by Rs. 5.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the RC 390 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, better safety kit, and significantly lower price tag.