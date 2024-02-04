Both bikes roll on 17-inch designer wheels

How KTM RC 200 fares against Bajaj Pulsar RS200

By Pradnesh Naik 10:07 pm Feb 04, 202410:07 pm

What's the story KTM has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of its popular RC 200 supersport motorcycle for the global markets. The motorcycle now features two fresh paint schemes and upgraded graphics. However, in the 200cc category on our shores, the bike has to compete against the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200. But which one is better: the Austrian fighter or the homegrown hero? Find out.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The RS200 was Bajaj Auto's first attempt at a fully-faired motorcycle on our shores in 2015. However, the automaker was not able to make the desired impact in the 200cc supersport category due to the arrival of its primary rival, the KTM RC 200, in 2014. Now, after a decade, both bikemakers have re-ignited the rivalry with the latest models of their respective contenders.

Design

KTM RC 200 looks more appealing with sporty body graphics

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets dual projector headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, an upright windscreen, full-fairing, a side-mounted exhaust, and boomerang-shaped LED taillamps. KTM RC 200 has a muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, a raised windscreen, a backlit LCD instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, and a slim LED taillamp. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Safety

RC 200 gets better 'WP Apex' suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and KTM RC 200 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The former has telescopic forks, while the latter gets 43mm WP Apex inverted forks on the front side. Both motorcycles get a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Performance

Both bikes on par in terms of performance

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is a 199.5cc, DTS-i, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that puts out 24.2hp of maximum power and 18.7Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the KTM RC 200 runs on a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 25.4hp of maximum power and 19.5Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on both sportbikes are taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 can be yours at Rs. 1.72 lakh. On the other hand, the 202 KTM RC 200 will set you back Rs. 2.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 2024 RC 200 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, fresh paint schemes, and better safety kit, despite its higher price tag.