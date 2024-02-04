Both SUVs feature a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof

Which blacked-out SUV is better? Tata Safari or Mahindra XUV700

What's the story Tata Motors revealed the Red Dark edition of its flagship SUV model, the Safari, at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The special-edition model is based on the top-spec version of the three-row SUV. It competes against the 2024 Mahindra XUV700, which is also available in an all-black avatar. Between these two "dark mode" offerings, which one offers more value? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

India's most valuable automaker, Tata Motors first introduced the Red Dark edition with the previous generation Safari in 2022. After witnessing a surge in demand for the special black-and-red-themed variant, the carmaker decided to bring back the special trim with the MY-2024 model. However, unlike last time, the SUV faces tough competition from the all-black range-topping version of the 2024 Mahindra XUV700.

Design

Tata Safari Red Dark looks more upmarket

Built on the top-spec Accomplished + 6S AT trim, the Tata Safari Red Dark flaunts an Oberon Black paint scheme with subtle red accents on fog lamps, fender badges, brake calipers, and the Safari logo on the side and rear. The range-topping AX7 and AX7L models of the Mahindra XUV700 get dark chrome accents, blacked-out grille and wheels, and a Napoli Black color job.

Interiors

Safari's cabin feels more premium with Carnelian Red leatherette upholstery

The Safari Red Dark edition offers a six/seven-seater cabin with Carnelian Red leatherette upholstery, red-colored ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, and seven airbags. The XUV700 remains largely unchanged with beige-colored upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a dual-screen setup, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. Both SUVs offer multiple Level-2 ADAS functions.

Performance

Mahindra XUV700 packs more powerful engine options

The Safari Red Dark runs on a 2.0-liter "Kryotec" diesel engine that develops 168hp/350Nm and is linked to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Mahindra XUV700 is backed by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 197hp/380Nm, or a 2.2-liter diesel motor in three tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. The mills are mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 in an all-black avatar ranges between Rs. 21.44 lakh and Rs. 26.57 lakh. Tata Motors is yet to announce the pricing of the Safari Red Dark. For reference, the Accomplished + 6S AT trim costs Rs. 26.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Safari Red Dark makes more sense with its modern design and upmarket cabin.