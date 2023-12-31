Top 5 cars you can buy under Rs. 10 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 05:32 pm Dec 31, 202305:32 pm

The Nexon is one of the best-selling models for Tata Motors in India (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

In 2023, the Indian car market witnessed a massive jump. The industry saw new launches ranging from Rs. 6 lakh for the Hyundai EXTER, going up to Rs. 8.9 crore for the Lamborghini Revuelto (both prices, ex-showroom). In particular, the sub-Rs. 10 lakh price segment saw several new entrants, attracting a wider customer base. Here are our top picks under Rs. 10 lakh.

Hyundai EXTER: Price starts at Rs. 6 lakh

Hyundai EXTER follows the 'Parametric' design philosophy and flaunts projector headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, a sleek black grille, roof rails, skid plates, and 15-inch dual-tone wheels. Its five-seater cabin gets a dashcam with dual cameras, a voice-enabled sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It draws power from a 1.2-liter engine that puts out 88hp/113.8Nm (petrol) and 67hp/95Nm (CNG).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price begins at Rs. 7.46 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a clamshell hood, a blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, connected LED taillamps, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It has a dual-tone dashboard, a head-up display, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a 9.0-inch infotainment console, and six airbags. The sub-4m coupe-SUV runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine (89hp/113Nm) or a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (99hp/147Nm).

MG Comet EV: Price starts at Rs. 7.98 lakh

MG Comet EV follows a tall-boy design language and sports dual-projector LED headlights, a closed-off grille with a charging port tucked behind the front logo, and 12-inch steel wheels. It sports a dual-tone dashboard, a recessed shelf-like area, manual AC, power windows, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. Powering the EV is a 41.4hp/110Nm single electric motor with a 17.3kWh battery pack (range 230km).

2023 Tata Nexon: Price begins at Rs. 8.1 lakh

The 2023 Tata Nexon sports a blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, sequential LED DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, connected LED taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. The SUV's spacious cabin has leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, voice-assisted electric sunroof, touch-sensitive controls, a steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (118hp/170Nm) and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (113hp/260Nm).

Citroen C3 Aircross: Price starts at Rs. 10 lakh

Citroen C3 Aircross gets a sleek grille with the 'Double Chevron' logo, bumper-mounted halogen headlights, split-type LED DRLs, silvered skid plates, C-shaped LED taillamps, and designer 16-inch wheels. Its spacious five/seven-seater cabin provides keyless entry, a start/stop button, automatic climate control, roof-mounted rear AC vents, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, and dual airbags. It is backed by a 1.2-liter, turbo-petrol engine (108.4hp/190Nm).