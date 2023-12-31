Hero MotoCorp gearing up to launch 440cc bike in January

By Pradnesh Naik 03:46 pm Dec 31, 202303:46 pm

The upcoming 440c Hero MotoCorp roadster will likely use the same trellis frame as the Harley-Davidson X 440 (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest bikemaker, is planning to launch an all-new 440cc motorcycle on January 22. The upcoming potent roadster will primarily target riders seeking a commanding position, comfortable ergonomics, and a bold appearance. Drawing design cues from the likes of the Yamaha MT-01, the motorcycle will also share similarities with the capable middleweight cruiser, the Harley-Davidson X 440.

Expected specifications of Hero's new 440cc roadster motorcycle

Built on the Harley-Davidson X 440 platform, Hero MotoCorp's new bike will showcase a unique style as part of the brand's fresh design language. It will merge retro styling elements with neo-roadster design to provide a fresh look. Equipped with the same 440cc, single-cylinder, oil-and-air-cooled engine, the motorcycle will likely deliver a maximum power of 27hp at 6,000rpm and 38Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The engine would be paired with a six-speed gearbox, with revised gear ratios.

How much will the upcoming 440cc Hero motorcycle cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming motorcycle will be disclosed by Hero MotoCorp at its launch event. We can expect the roadster motorcycle to cost around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.