Top 5 hybrid cars launched in India in 2023

By Pradnesh Naik 02:12 pm Dec 31, 202302:12 pm

The Revuelto is the most powerful Lamborghini model in India (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

The Indian car market saw a big jump in the demand for green mobility options this year. People are opting for electric vehicles as well as efficient hybrid vehicles over the standard ICE-powered model. While EVs have a restricted driving range, hybrids tackle this issue by offering the best of both worlds. Here are the top 5 hybrid cars that arrived in 2023.

Honda City e:HEV: Price starts at Rs. 18.89 lakh

Honda City e:HEV retains the silhouette of the petrol-powered model and gets sweptback LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, honeycomb-mesh grille, wrap-around LED taillamps, and designer wheels. Its five-seater cabin has premium leather upholstery, blue-colored ambient lighting, an ADAS suite with adaptive cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a potent 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid unit (125hp/253Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Price begins at Rs. 24.82 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. It features a NEXWave grille, swept-back LED headlamps with tri-LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. Inside, the spacious seven/eight-seater cabin has soft-touch leatherette upholstery, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.1-inch infotainment console. The MPV draws power from a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain (184hp/209Nm).

Toyota Vellfire: Price starts at Rs. 1.2 crore

Toyota Vellfire is built on the TNGA-K platform and sports a massive chromed grille, swept-back LED headlamps, side steppers, sliding doors, chrome-lined windows, and vertical LED taillights. It follows the brand's "Omotenashi" design philosophy and has a luxurious cabin with theatre-like mood lighting, lounge-style powered Ottoman seats, and a large infotainment system. Powering the massive people mover is a 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain (250hp/240Nm).

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE: Costs Rs. 3.3 crore

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE flaunts a coupe-like sloping roofline, a Panamericana grille, swept-back dual-pod LED headlamps, quad exhausts, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Inside, its sporty four-seater cabin gets bucket-type powered seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.4-inch MBUX infotainment system. It is fueled by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain (831hp/1,400Nm).

Lamborghini Revuelto: Priced at Rs. 8.9 crore

Lamborghini Revuelto has sleek adaptive LED headlights, Y-shaped DRLs and LED taillamps, front-facing radar units, a prominent front splitter, scissor-style doors, large air scoops, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. Its sporty cabin gets Alcantara upholstery, a triple-screen setup, racing-style bucket seats, and Level-2 ADAS functions. It is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine linked to three electric motors and a 3.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack (1,015hp/725Nm).