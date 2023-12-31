Bajaj Auto to introduce updated Chetak EV on January 9

By Pradnesh Naik 01:42 pm Dec 31, 202301:42 pm

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak will roll on designer multi-spoke alloy wheels

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to unveil the 2024 iteration of its popular electric scooter, the Chetak, on January 9 in India. It will feature major updates in design and mechanicals. To recall, the company launched the 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane variant earlier this month, and now the top-end Chetak Premium variant is anticipated to receive enhancements. Leaked documents hint at a clearer distinction between the Urbane and Premium models, including a bigger battery pack and advanced features.

Enhanced battery, range, and top speed are expected

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak will likely sport a larger 3.2kWh battery pack, replacing the existing 2.88kWh unit. It will boast a claimed range of up to 127km (IDC) on a single charge, which is an improvement from the current model's 113km range. The leaked documents also reveal a charging time of 4 hours and 30 minutes from 0% to 100%. The updated Chetak is expected to have a higher top speed of 73km/h.

New TFT screen, advanced features, and increased storage capacity

The forthcoming Chetak is rumored to boast a new TFT screen, in place of the current circular LCD unit. This display is likely to offer features such as turn-by-turn navigation, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), remote lock/unlock, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. The under-seat storage capacity is reportedly set to increase from 18-liter to 21-liter. With these enhancements, Bajaj aims to position the Chetak more competitively against rivals like TVS iQube, Ather 450X, Simple One, and Ola S1 Pro.